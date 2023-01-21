Sen. Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine on Friday demanding more military aid for the country while claiming that the “world order is at stake.”
“We will continue to ask the American people and the congress to send aid to Ukraine, economic aid and military aid to accomplish the objective of driving the Russian invader out of Ukraine” Graham said
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart reports: Sens. Graham, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) met with U.S. officials and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake,” the South Carolina senator said.
“To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine. To the Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead,” he said.
“If Putin gets away with this, there goes Taiwan. If Putin’s successful in Ukraine and isn’t prosecuted under international law, everything we’ve said since WWII becomes a joke. He will continue beyond Ukraine,” Graham continued:
The bipartisan group of senators called for:
- Designating the Russian paramilitary organization the Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization under U.S. law
- Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
- Assisting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring war crimes charges against Russians who have allegedly committed war crimes
- Continued military and economic aid to Ukraine
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Demanding Tanks for Ukraine, Lindsey Graham Claims ‘World Order Is at Stake’ - January 21, 2023
- Fox News Executive Alan Komissaroff Dies At 47 After Heart Attack - January 21, 2023
- Klaus Schwab Declares He Will Still Be Running The WEF When He Is Into His 100s - January 21, 2023