Dem Rep. Says “Spare Me The Bullshit About Constitutional Rights” During Gun Debate

Democratic congressman David Cicilline told House Republicans they should “spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights” during a debate on gun control.

The Rhode Island congressman’s outburst was aimed at Florida congressman Matt Gaetz and other Republicans who were opposed to gun control legislation, during the House Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday.

Gaetz was attempted to insert an amendment to the legislation stating: “Congress disfavors the enactment of laws that authorize a court to issue an extreme risk protection order, also known as Red Flag laws, in the States because such laws trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights.”

But this triggered Cicilline to call the defense of Americans’ constitutional rights “bullshit”.

Yahoo News reports: The congressman complained that Republicans believe people who pose an “imminent danger to themselves and others, such as they might commit mass murder, have a constitutional right to access a firearm. And to deny them that right would, quote, ‘trample on an individual’s due process and second amendment rights.’”

“You know who didn’t have due process?” Cicilline continued. “You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, and Uvalde and Buffalo, and the list goes on and on.”

“So spare me the bulls— about constitutional rights.”

At this point, Gaetz attempted to interrupt Cicilline asking “will the gentleman yield?”

“I will not yield, and I’m not gonna yield for my entire 5 minutes, so don’t ask again,” Cicilline responded.