Dem Rep. Pressley: We Must Release Prisoners Because They Might Catch Coronavirus

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of the far-left “Squad,” says that now is the time for the Bureau of Prisons to commute the sentences of some federal prisoners because otherwise they might catch coronavirus.

During an interview Saturday with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Pressley confirmed she and other congressional Democrats are lobbying the Bureau of Prisons for “compassionate” releases.

Rep. Pressley, who refused to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address last month, is notorious for her far-left policies, advocating for open borders and the commutation of federal prisoners sentences.

Partial transcript as follows.