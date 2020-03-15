Dem Rep. Pressley: We Must Release Prisoners Because They Might Catch Coronavirus

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of the far-left “Squad,” says that now is the time for the Bureau of Prisons to commute the sentences of some federal prisoners because otherwise they might catch coronavirus.
During an interview Saturday with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, Pressley confirmed she and other congressional Democrats are lobbying the Bureau of Prisons for “compassionate” releases.
Rep. Pressley, who refused to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address last month, is notorious for her far-left policies, advocating for open borders and the commutation of federal prisoners sentences.
Partial transcript as follows.
“[W]hen we are talking about our most vulnerable, our low-income residents and those experiencing homelessness, our seniors and that we are also including the incarcerated men and women, who are amongst one of the most vulnerable populations and given the crowding and overpopulating in our prisons for a confluence of other reasons we won’t get into in this interview, Rev., buy you are certainly well aware of, are an ecosystem and a petri dish for the spreading of this pandemic, which is why I partnered with my colleagues, Representatives [Nydia] Velázquez, [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and [Rashida] Tlaib, to lobby the Bureau of Prisons to use their full power to communicate guidance for how we will contain and mitigate this epidemic behind the wall.”
“Specifically, do they have access to testing? Secondly, has anyone tested positive, and what are the quarantine measures? Again given the overpopulating and the fact that many of these facilities are already subpar and that incarcerated men and women do not have access to soap, to alcohol-based hand sanitizers — and to regular showers, what is the guidance for those incarcerated and for staff? And that the B.O.P. Use their full powers, I think now would be the time to commute some sentences, to exact clemency and to take care of our most our vulnerable. Ten percent of those incarcerated are over the age of 60 and already have an underlying condition. We should be using compassionate release.”
