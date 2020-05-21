Dem Rep. Katie Hill Becomes First Female In History To Give Up Seat To Opposing Party Due To Sex Scandal

Once touted as the bright future of the California Democrat Party, disgraced former Democrat Rep. Katie Hill has instead gone down in US political history as the first woman to accomplish the feat of giving up her seat to the opposing party because of a sex scandal.

Katie Hill resigned a week after RedState broke a story revealing that California congresswoman was having a relationship with one of her congressional staffers. Photos emerged of Hill, naked, playing with her staffer’s hair, and taking drugs.



Katie Hill’s “achievement” says a lot about California, the Democrat Party, and 2020.

Leaked image of former Rep. Katie Hill taking hits from a bong while naked in the presence of a congressional staffer with whom she was conducting an illicit relationship.

NationalReview report: Anthony Weiner, Eric Massa, Chris Lee, Tim Murphy … What each member of Congress had in common is that he resigned in disgrace following a sex scandal, and the ensuing special election flipped his House seat to the opposing party.

The other commonality, of course: They were all men. Until now, no female member of Congress had accomplished the same feat of giving up a seat to the opposing party because of a sex scandal.

But former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who resigned after admitting to a sexual relationship with a campaign staffer while denying allegations of a relationship with a congressional staffer, may have just shattered that glass ceiling.

Mike Garcia, a Republican, won the special election to fill Hill’s seat earlier this month — an incredible achievement given the fact the district is a deep shade of blue.

“If Mike Garcia (R)’s lead over Christy Smith (D) in #CA25 holds, and chances look pretty good it will, he’ll become the only House Republican from a district Hillary Clinton won with more than 50% of the vote,” writes David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

It’s a win for Republicans, sure, but perhaps an even bigger victory for equality.