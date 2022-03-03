Dem Rep Eric Swalwell Suggests Kicking Out Every Russian Student In The US

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell believes that the government should consider kicking out every Russian student currently in the United States following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on CNN last week, Swalwell said “Frankly, I think closing their embassy in the United States, kicking every Russian student out of the United States, those should all be on the table.”

In an attempt to justify his remarks he then added that “Vladimir Putin needs to know every day that he is in Ukraine, there are more severe options that could come”.

Summit News reports: Firstly, that’s a bit xenophobic, no? It’s ok when Democrats do it though, right?

Secondly, you can just imagine Putin receiving the news ‘Oh no, the students might be sent home’ call off the war machine.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tom Cotton noted Sunday that Biden’s sanctions are “riddled with loopholes.”

“It’s time for the president to quit pussy-footing around,” Cotton said, adding “We need to rush those weapons that were announced for delivery yesterday to the front. Anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles, sniper rifles, ammunition. It should have been done weeks ago.”

Cotton quoted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying “we made the mistake of seeing Vladimir Putin of seeing the world through global norms.”

“I never made that mistake,” Cotton proclaimed, adding “I’ve seen [Putin] as a ruthless dictator. He took the ambitions he’s always had and went for the jugular. Thankfully brave Ukrainian people are fighting back and every day they hold out they continue to stiffen the spines of leaders in the west. We need to urge them on and continue providing them the weapons they need to fight back.”