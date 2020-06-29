Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley Demands ‘True Reparations’ – ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’

Radical Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley claims that Black Lives Matter has been given a “mandate” by the American people and the time has come for the United States to “pay us what you owe us.”

Speaking on the House floor, “Squad” member Pressley claimed that “centuries of institutionalized oppression” still need to be corrected in this nation before going on to claim “racism in America is as structural as the marble pillars of this very institution.”

‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It's time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders." pic.twitter.com/48avufRaif — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2020

“Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time,” she claimed. “Pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime, it is the beautiful robe of nation builders.”

“On behalf of every family member that has been forced to see their loved one lynched on national television,” she announced. “Driving while Black. Jogging while Black. Sleeping while Black. We have been criminalized for the very way we show up in the world.”

“Defund the Police“

The fights we’re in today are old fights, but I remain hopeful.



We are in a moment of reckoning, and our movement is strong, sustainable, and focused on bringing about the systemic change our communities so desperately need. pic.twitter.com/dErEUiJyOy — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) June 26, 2020

Pressley was the first radical Democrat to outright state that the left’s push to “defund the police” is about “true reparations.”

During a TIME100 Talks discussion last week, the far-left “Squad” member called the push to defund a “reckoning” and said that “first responders have a role to play in society, but they needn’t play a role in every part of society.”

“This is simply about a refund,” Pressley said of taking resources away from police force. “This is about true reparations.”

Pressley also recently accused President Trump of “war crimes” due to his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“So far as I’m concerned, what’s happening with this administration…I would say it’s akin to war crimes, criminal negligence, science denials, a sluggish response.

Pressley complains that President Trump didn’t act soon enough and that now we’re “working from behind.”

Then she gets to the point of what radical Democrats really want out of this:

“We just have to reject any calls for a return to normal.”