DEM RATS PANIC: President Trump Declassifies Russia Collusion Documents

President Trump is preparing to declassify all documents relating to the illegal Russia witch hunt instigated by the Obama administration in 2016.
On Thursday night, Lou Dobbs confirmed that POTUS ordered the release of the Obamagate documents, much to the dismay of the Democrats.
Lou Dobbs: President Trump is declassifying top-secret documents all related to Obamagate. That is the coordinated and years-long spying against a presidential candidate and ultimately the President of the United States and his administration, that of Donald J. Trump.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The documents will reportedly show the involvement in the United States and overseas to set up Donald Trump in the Russia lie.
The Trump administration must now make sure these documents are released to the public.
