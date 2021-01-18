Dem Congressman Says White, Male, Trump Voting Troops May Betray Biden at Inauguration

Even though National Guard troops are being vetted by the FBI for potential animosity toward Joe Biden, Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen thinks that the soldiers’ sex and skin color are enough to suspect them of plotting “insurrection.”

Cohen’s suggestion that the majority of troops should be viewed with suspicion was a step too far even for CNN.

RT reports: Following the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill earlier this month, Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday will take place in a locked-down Washington DC, behind security fencing and a human wall of more than 20,000 soldiers. And, in an unprecedented move, both the army and FBI are vetting each and every one of them for links to right-wing extremism.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, the Tennessee Representative stated that the National Guard is “90 some-odd percent male,” and the fact that “only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden” is enough reason to suspect dissent among the ranks deployed in Washington. Cohen claimed that “75 percent” of the troops “might want to do something” during the inauguration.

.@RepCohen on his concerns w/ the National Guard securing the Inauguration: "The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden"

Guardsmen, like any other military personnel, take an oath to defend the Constitution of the US, and not a political loyalty test. Cohen’s suggestion that the majority of troops should be viewed with suspicion was a step too far even for CNN, whose host, Don Lemon, compared President Donald Trump’s supporters last week to the “Klan” and “Nazis.”

“To have voted for Trump does not make you an insider threat,” CNN’s chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto responded. “Is there anything you’ve seen to substantiate just how broad this insider threat may be, if it exists?”

Cohen admitted he hadn’t seen any evidence to back up his claims, but went on to say that “if you draw a circle” around “people who were for Trump and not for Biden,” everyone in that circle would be “folks that you’d be suspect of (sic).”

Online, conservatives hammered Cohen’s narrow vision of Biden’s promised “unity and healing.”

“They just can’t help themselves,” one wrote. “Our troops are defending the Capitol but Dems still hate them.”

