Delta CEO Tells New Employees: ‘Get the Vaccine or Your Ass Is FIRED’

Delta now requires all new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the airlines CEO declared in an interview on Thursday.

Ed Bastian told CNN’s “Quest Means Business,” that while old employees will be exempt, new employees will need to have recieved the shot in order to work for the airline.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employees, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” Bastian told host Richard Quest.

Nypost.com reports: More than 60 percent of Delta workers already have at least one dose of the vaccine, Bastian said, adding he expects that 75 or 80 percent of staffers will eventually be fully vaccinated.

But “anyone already here, I don’t think that’s fair to force them to get vaccinated if there’s some kind of philosophical issue they have,” the top executive said.

“I’m not going to mandate and force people if they have some specific reason why they don’t want to get vaccinated,” Bastian said. “But I’m going to strongly encourage them and make sure they understand the risk to not getting vaccinated.”

Bastian also noted staffers who don’t have their shots likely won’t be able to fly an international flight, since local authorities may require the vaccine in order to enter the country.