Deleted Video of Elites Smoking Drugs at Obama’s Maskless Birthday Bash Goes Viral (WATCH)

Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday with hundreds of his VIP friends by going maskless and smoking copious amounts of drugs, new video shows.

Over the weekend, Obama held a hedonistic $12 million birthday bash at Martha’s Vineyard estate, despite telling the media it was scaled back to just “close family and friends.”

VIP elites, including Hollywood celebrities, flew in from all over the country to attend the maskless super spreader event.

Singer Erykah Badu posted a video of Barack Obama dancing at his birthday party to her Instagram stories – then she panicked and deleted it. Thankfully, internet sleuths managed to save it.

WATCH:

More shockingly, however, were photographs posted by Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman took photos of them smoking pot at the party, according to screenshots of the posts. They were later deleted after somebody on Obama’s team intervened.

Beckham and Chapman were both angry about having to delete the incriminating photos.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

“Epic night last night,” Chapman said in a video. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”