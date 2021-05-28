‘Defund the Police’ Lawmaker Has Car Stolen in Broad Daylight

At Atlanta city councilman, who gleefully boasted about voting to defund the police, has had his car stolen in broad daylight, accoriding to reports.

A group of thugs jumped into Councilman Antonio Brown’s car and took off while he was attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“You don’t immediately think, ‘Oh, these kids are going to steal my car,’” Brown admitted.

In 2020, Brown voted in support of withholding $73 million from the budget of the Atlanta Police Department.

According to Brown, the criminals jumped into his car after he got out to speak with community leader Ben Norman.

FOX 5 reported that the thieves appeared to be aged between 6-12 years old.

“One kid was in the driver’s seat,” Brown said.

“Ben attempted to open the door to get him out of the car. He fought with Ben.”

“I then engaged and tried to get him out of the car,” he added.

“The three other kids were trying to figure out how to get in the car or stay out of the car. He started to hit on the gas,” Brown continued.

Brown was dragged one block down the road after attempting to hold onto the car to stop the thieves.

“As he started to speed up, and I knew that if I had not let go, I knew I probably could have killed myself because he was going so fast, I would have started to tumble. And I would have hurt him,” the councilman said.

Brown said he does not plan on filing charges against the kids, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

“This is a generational poverty issue,” he said.

“These kids, it’s 12:30 in the afternoon. Why aren’t they in school?”

“Why aren’t we enforcing systems to ensure that if they are not in school, they’re in recreational centers?” he said.