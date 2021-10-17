‘Defund the Media!’: Americans Rise Up Against Vax Mandate Outside New York Times Building

Americans demonstrated Saturday against unconstitutional vaccine mandates outside the New York Times building, chanting, “Defund the media!”

A massive crowd of protesters could be seen carrying American flags, along with various signs saying “equal rights vaxxed unvaxxed,” “medical freedom NOW,” “Let’s go Brandon” and “F*ck Biden,” video shows.

WATCH:

NOW – Protesters against vaccine mandates chant "Defund the Media" in front of the New York Times building.pic.twitter.com/E6JFvrhLv3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 16, 2021

Dailycaller.com reports: The people were apparently protesting federal and city vaccine mandates and the media’s coverage of it.

In early August, New York City became the first city in the nation to require proof of vaccination at certain indoor businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and performance venues. The city fined 14 businesses, as of Oct. 9, for not following Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

A panel of federal appeals judges upheld Sept. 27 the city’s requirement that nearly 150,000 teachers, custodians, aides, and cafeteria workers get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hundreds of New Yorkers protested vaccine mandates in September, gathering in Lower Manhattan and then appearing to cross the Brooklyn Bridge. Several protesters chanted “f*ck Joe Biden” and waved American flags.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed Oct. 6 that New Yorkers might be hesitant to receive the vaccine out of fear of getting assaulted in the subway. “I heard so many people say they’re afraid to get vaccines because they’d have to get on the subway and they’re afraid of being assaulted,” she said at a press conference. Hochul previously claimed unvaccinated Americans “aren’t listening to God.”