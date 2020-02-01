‘Deformed’ Harvey Weinstein ‘Does Not Have Testicles, Appears To Have a Vagina,’ Accuser Tells Court

One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers testified in New York court on Friday that “he does not have testicles” and “it appears he has a vagina“, according to reports.

Jessica Mann, who accused Weinstein of raping her in a hotel room in 2013 when she was an aspriring actress, made the shocking claim during her testimony in the former filmmaker’s ongoing rape and sexual assault trial, which is reaching the conclusion of its second week, Vulture reported.

"As Mann testified, several people in the courtroom rows reserved for Weinstein’s team laughed."https://t.co/gtJJnlz0M1 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 31, 2020

“The first time I saw him fully naked,” she told the court, according to the report. “I thought he was deformed and intersex…He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina.”

Weinstein reportedly lowered his head as she made the claim on the stand.

“It was very bad,” she said, when asked to describe his hygiene, according to the report. “He smelled like s— — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”

Mann’s testimony was expected to be a pivotal part of Weinstein’s trial, which is slated to last two to four more weeks.

On Monday, jurors heard from the other woman whose allegations have led to charges in the New York case. Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for “Project Runway,” testified that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Two other accusers, whose allegations are not part of the criminal charges against Weinstein also testified this week, were called by prosecutors to bolster their case that he has violated many women in the same manner over the years.

Last week, “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein overpowered and raped her after barging into her apartment in the mid-1990s. That allegation is outside the statute of limitations, but is part of prosecutors’ strategy to show that the powerful Hollywood mogul had a habit of preying on women.

In questioning those women, Weinstein’s lawyers also took aim at their continued interactions with him, suggesting that a follow-up meeting or communication with Weinstein was a sign that nothing untoward had happened.