Top Defense Official: Trump Does Not Need Congress to Build Border Wall

A top defense official has confirmed that President Trump holds the power to build a border wall without Congressional approval.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood confirmed that Trump does not need to resort to drastic measures such as declaring a state of emergency nor does he need funding approval from Congress.

Transcript via Breitbart:

Mo Brooks: Does 10 U.S.C. § 284 as you understand it, require the declaration of a national emergency before it is implemented?

John Rood: No.

Mo Brooks: It does not?

Rood: No.

Brooks: Has President Trump, to your knowledge, ever used 10 U.S.C § 284 to direct the military to build the wall that is necessary for border security?

Rood: No, not to my knowledge, Congressman.

Brooks: If President Trump were to direct the Pentagon and the United States military pursuant to 10 U.S.C § 284 to build such barriers as are necessary to secure our southern border from drug trafficking and international crime cartels would the United States military obey that order?

Rood: If we judge it to be a lawful order, yes sir. And I assume it would be.