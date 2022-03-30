Defense Department ‘Encryption Keys’ & Child Porn Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop – Media Blackout

Department of Defence (DOD) “encryption keys” have been discovered on Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” alongside images of child abuse, according to reports.

The disturbing discovery was made during an expert analysis of the computer’s hard drive which is being carried out by a senior government intelligence official.

Sam Faddis, a former CIA Operations Officer who served in the Near East and South Asia, is leading the analysis of the notorious hard-drive.

“The ongoing analysis of the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop” exposed the Defense Department encryption keys, Faddis revealed.

“These keys allow access to DOD email accounts and databases,” he warned.

“The exact number of these keys is still unknown.

“There may be dozens.”

The discovery of top-secret government information on Hunter’s laptop comes amid claims that Hunter Biden also stored ‘sickening’ images of child porn on the same laptop.

Lawenforcementtoday.com reports: This of course raises the question—why would Hunter Biden, not now or ever an employee of the Defense Department—have these encryption keys?

We may never now the answer to that question, since Hunter Biden appeared to enjoy significant access to the inner workings of government despite not holding any type of national security clearance and being an unabashed crackhead. Faddis explains that this isn’t just an “innocuous” oversight, explaining that “the keys are known more formally as ‘root encryption certificates.’

“Some of them appear to have unusually long expiration dates, with some lasting for some twenty years or more. Such keys should not be present on a personal laptop of any kind, and there is no known reason why Hunter Biden would be in possession of them at all.”

Yet, Hunter Biden is connected, primarily because of his last name and who his daddy is. It appears that those “connected” individuals are not as much concerned about why Hunter Biden is in possession of these encryption keys as they are about seeing the revelation “go away.”

Faddis said that “the keys were discovered only recently by Jack Maxey’s technical team working in Switzerland.

Shortly after the discovery of the keys, Maxey contacted the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and reported that he had information that might compromise American national security and would like to talk to someone in the Regional Security Office to report what he had learned. His contact information was taken by the person with whom he spoke, but no one has ever called back to obtain the information in his possession.”

So let’s run through this. Hunter Biden has on his laptop computer Defense Department security keys, which he is not supposed to be in possession of, and nobody cares?

As PJ Media asks, “Could it possibly be that there are powerful people who don’t want the full truth of Hunter and his laptop to come out?”

And what could they (whoever they are) be trying to hide?

According to Faddis, “…an IT technical expert advising Maxey’s team has speculated that the keys present on Hunter’s laptop might have allowed Hunter to create throwaway email accounts on DOD servers and thereby route personal and business communications through those servers to escape detection.

Such an arrangement would be in effect a much more sophisticated version of Hillary Clinton’s use of her ‘homebrew’ server to evade monitoring of her communications while she was Secretary of State.”

Clearly, as PJ Media notes, Hillary Clinton was attempting to keep some of her communications from becoming public. What then was Hunter Biden trying to hide?

Once again, this calls into question exactly what on Earth the FBI was doing, since they had the laptop since well before the 2020 election, going back as far as 2019? Apparently nothing.

As Faddis explained, if the FBI had the laptop since that time, “if the information currently in Maxey’s possession from DOD is correct and encryption keys giving access to DOD systems were still active until Maxey and his team discovered their presence and reported them, that would seem to suggest strongly that the FBI has never bothered to investigate what is on the hard drive.”

Shocker, right? Not really.

The ineptness and sloppiness of the FBI should really come as no surprise, since that agency has shown itself to be anything but an apolitical investigative agency, as noted by Victor Davis Hanson, distinguished fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Hanson said in November 2021 that the FBI “has lost all credibility as a disinterested investigatory agency.”

This came about after Attorney General Merrick Garland set the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies after parents, with Hanson noting that “the agency was allegedly investigating moms and dads worried about the teaching of critical race theory in their kids’ schools.”

Prior to that, the FBI was up to its eyeballs in the plot to frame former President Donald Trump for “Russian collusion,” in the process submitting bogus requests got warrants to a FISA court. Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith forged one affidavit to put Trump ally Carter Page under surveillance; Clinesmith would later plead guilty to a felony.

Then there was the whole bogus dossier bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee which led to the whole Crossfire Hurricane debacle. The list goes on and on.

So we ask again—why were Defense Department encryption keys on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Any investigation into this (and a host of other cases of corruption in the Biden administration) will have to wait (hopefully) until this coming November, when Republicans are poised to take over at least the House and probably the Senate.

But this is another example of the corruption which permeates the Biden family. This is the swamp that Donald Trump warned us about.

Meanwhile, our national security is compromised by this cabal of corruption, which gives the James gang a run for their money.