Deep State Threatens Rittenhouse Judge: “If He’s Acquitted We’ll Kill Your Children”

The judge presiding over the high-profile Kyle Rittenhouse trial has received credible death threats targeting his family, including his children.

Over the last few weeks, Kenosha Judge Bruce Schroeder has received thousands of death threats, warning that if Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted he will be killed alongside his family.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: In correspondence exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, countless people have been sending threatening messages to Schroeder.

In one email sent on Wednesday, it reads: “Wow way to name a white skinhead hot head to be a judge. No wonder they burn down your city.”

Another one addressed to “Your Honor” reads: “I didn’t know that under your black robes of justice you wear a white robe of the klan. There is no way a fair trial can be heard under your supervision. Better yet, resign.”

Some of the senders have called for the “racist” judge to be dismissed and disbarred, while one stated that if they ever meet in person, they would “spit directly into [his] face, regardless the cost.”

Among the most disturbing messages to the Schroeder was one violent email that threatens the lives of the judge’s children, promises “pay back,” and states that Rittenhouse “won’t live long” if acquitted:

“So I can’t call the wounded men victims, says ur judge one day hope his kids become victims to the most heinous homicide known to man so he feels the pain an we will call his kids not victims but b******s an descendent of c*** family an father figure. Racist b*stard god will pay u back for ur statement.”

The judge, in addition to his near-constant admonishing of the prosecution, has been condemned also for his patriotic “God Bless the USA” ringtone, as well as a comment made about “Asian food” potentially being stuck “on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor” amid the Biden administration’s supply chain crisis.

Some of the emails referenced his ruling in October that allowed the defense to refer to those shot as “rioters,” “looters,” and similar language, but would not allow the prosecution to refer to the three Black Lives Mitter rioters as mere victims.

According to the Daily Mail, Schroeder referenced the emails last week, saying he has received “thousands of communications,” and promised that he would “deal with” the senders. “I wouldn’t want to be those people,” he stated.

Telling defense attorney Corey Chirafisi that motions are emailed to him directly in Kenosha rather than through his clerk, Schroeder said, “Believe me I wish fewer people had my email address these days.”

Schroeder is being guarded by police 24/7 as the trial continues on.