Deep State FBI Caught Illegally Leaking Project Veritas Documents to NY Times

The New York Times just brazenly committed a serious crime, and their only get-out-of-jail-free card may be to oust whoever at the FBI colluded with them.

According to Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain, a clear breach of attorney-client privilege was perpetrated by the FBI. When the NY Times reported on it with details, they breached that privilege as well.

More worryingly, the NY Times is currently involved in a lawsuit from Project Veritas, making this all seem like a Deep State sting operation:

The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times This is a scandal. These are classic privileged communications. PV asked for a legal opinion on potential journalistic activities, that opinion is a privileged communication No idea what @adamgoldmanNYT was thinking here, he should be subpoenaed tomorrow and forced to reveal his criminal source. I didn’t even think about the fact that PV is currently in litigation with the New York Times. Makes it all the more appalling that the NYT would be publishing Veritas’ privileged communications.

The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times



This is a scandal pic.twitter.com/gll5PG4ShW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2021

I didn’t even think about the fact that PV is currently in litigation with the New York Times



Makes it all the more appalling that the NYT would be publishing Veritas’ privileged communications — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2021

Thelibertydaily.com reports: The premise for the raids on current and former Project Veritas employees as well as co-founder James O’Keefe was the Ashley Biden diary. The creepy details about her relationship with her father drew much fodder since the raid as conservative media outlets homed in on the Democrat’s family issues. But with these latest developments, early theories that it was all a smokescreen to gather different information from Project Veritas seem more plausible.

Earlier today, a federal judge blocked the FBI from accessing more data from O’Keefe’s phone, but at least some if not all of the damage had already been done. The memos in question from Project Veritas attorneys were likely extracted from O’Keefe’s mobile device.

According to political commentator Mike Cernovich, the same judge may take exception to the leak to the New York Times:

Something tells me that the Federal judge who ordered the FBI to stop removing files from Project Veritas devices is going to have some questions as to how attorney-client privileged communications were removed from those devices and sent to the NYT.

Something tells me that the Federal judge who ordered the FBI to stop removing files from Project Veritas devices is going to have some questions as to how attorney-client privileged communications were removed from those devices and sent to the NYT. https://t.co/RWIr9NCzVB pic.twitter.com/NZhwO8nPhN — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 12, 2021

Show host Todd Starnes highlighted the real takeaway from these events:

So the FBI is colluding with the NYT to take down Project Veritas. This is the Deep State President Trump was talking about.

So the FBI is colluding with the NYT to take down Project Veritas. This is the Deep State President Trump was talking about. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 12, 2021

It was clearly corrupt for the FBI to engage in a 1st Amendment attack on the investigative journalists at Project Veritas. Now, we see that there was a lot more at stake than a diary embarrassing a president. How deep does this conspiracy go?