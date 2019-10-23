‘Deep State Controls Social Media To Control You’: Kim Dotcom Says Pro-Assange Tweets Are Censored

Tech entrepreneur and activist Kim Dotcom has slammed Twitter for suppressing his free speech and shadowbanning his tweets, this time in reference to WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange who is fighting US extradition.

“Twitter just shadowbanned my Julian Assange tweets, again. You should know that Twitter is not on your side,” Kim Dotcom tweeted, railing against the platform’s opaque censorship practices.

“If you want to read my free speech and that of many other censored voices you have to visit our Twitter profiles. The deep state controls social media to control you.”

We are killing the truth-teller and journalist Julian Assange by not doing enough to save him.



Don’t just mobilize for mass protests when your fuel prices go up. Your right to know the TRUTH will be wiped out if they can kill Assange without opposition.



Fight back, hard & now! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 23, 2019

Last year Kim Dotcom vowed to leave Twitter and build his own alternative Twitter-like platform after accusing the social media giant and its CEO Jack Dorsey of “messing with our free speech” amid claims that tweets about the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich were being suppressed.

Twitter previously admitted to measures which suppress the reach of certain accounts, so that their tweets are only seen by their followers — a practice known as “shadowbanning.” Additionally, this means retweets of posts from ‘offending accounts’ will not be shown to others.

Many of Kim Dotcom’s followers claim to have been unaware of his recent Assange discussions.

oh wow, I really didn't see any of your Assange tweets on my feed until I visited your profile. Shame on you @jack — Ekim Nazım Kaya (@ekimnazimkaya) October 23, 2019

Others people suggested that he should join them on other platforms that are more conducive to free speech, while some urged him to hurry up and launch his long-promised Twitter alternative.