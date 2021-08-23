Deep State CIA Director: It’s Time To Round Up Trump Supporters and Ship Them to Afghanistan

Former CIA director Michael Hayden has endorsed the idea of rouning up “dangerous” Trump supporters and deporting them to Taliban-run Afghanistan.
The mentally unstable Deep State stooge took to twitter over the weekend where he responded to a an anti-Trump activist who asked: “Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?”
General Hayden, a man who swore to protect and serve the USA, responded back with: “Good idea.”
Waynedupree.com reports: Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald found the tweet and said this about it:
“George Bush and Dick Cheney’s former CIA/NSA Director — and current CNN favorite — endorsing the idea that people who wear MAGA hats and aren’t vaccinated should be forcibly shipped to Afghanistan. The US intelligence community has always been led by sociopaths.”
Take a look:
There is something seriously wrong with these people.
The level of hate and anger they have against Americans who simply don’t agree with them is reaching really disturbing and weird levels.
I think Glenn is right when he said that they’re all sociopaths.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
