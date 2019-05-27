Deep State Brennan STILL Has Security Clearance, Despite Trump Revoking It

Former CIA head John Brennan still has his security clearance even though Commander-in-chief President Trump revoked it last summer.

Last July White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced that the Trump administration was reviewing the process to revoke the security clearances of several Deep State operatives for abusing and monetizing their post-government retention of security clearances by lying about Trump and Russia.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A month later Sarah Sanders announced at a presser that John Brennan’s security clearance had been revoked.

“Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy. Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan’s continued access to classified information,” Sanders said.

According to a report out by the New York Times, John Brennan still has his security clearance because the White House never followed through with the complex bureaucratic work it would have taken to strip the clearance.

Attempts to revoked Brennan’s security clearance were “hampered by aides who slow-rolled the President and by Justice Department officials who fought Trump, warning he was jeopardizing national security,” reported the Times.

John Brennan regularly attacks President Trump on Twitter and in media appearances.

Brennan has accused Trump of committing treason and has warned him many times that Mueller would be taking him down.

Mueller finished his investigation without indicting President Trump and the tables are turning on the Deep State.

Brennan has gone into overdrive attacking President Trump since he issued a declassification order of Spygate documents.

“Brennan still has his security clearance!” Tom Fitton said. “Trump should demand answers why.”

Fitton added, “John Brennan should have his security clearance revoked immediately.”