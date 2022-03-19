Decades of NATO Hypocrisy Exposed By Serbian Soccer Fans’ Giant Banners: ‘Give Peace a Chance?’

Serbian soccer fans exposed decades of NATO hypocrisy on Thursday, holding aloft a series of giant banners listing every single NATO military intervention, and finishing with the message “All we are saying is give peace a chance.”

According to the Serbian soccer fans, NATO has no right to be lecturing Russia in 2022 about peace and stability.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The banner forms a timeline of all the conflicts in which the US, as well as NATO, have sent armies, including the attack on Serbia in 1999 and Afghanistan after 9/11.

The banner ended with a sarcastic message “All We Are Saying Is Give Peace A Chance”.

"All we're saying is give peace a chance."



Fans of the Serbian team "Crvena Zvezda" at the 1/4 Europa League match stretched a banner with a phrase from a John Lennon song.



Moreover, the fans listed on the banners the countries where the United States has invade #pravda #russia pic.twitter.com/eD8em5xtFv — Pravda Report (@engpravda) March 18, 2022

Serbia’s top club Red Star Belgrade was playing a Europa League last 16 match against Glasgow Rangers at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade.

This is the second time since the start of the Ukraine War that Serbian soccer fans have conveyed pro-Russia messages at a major game.

Serbia, a known Russian ally in the region, is the only European country that refused to sanction Moscow.