Debt Collectors Seize Family Dog And Sell Her Online

Authorities in a German town have sparked anger by confiscating a family’s pet dog over unpaid debts and selling the animal on eBay.

Officials in the town of Ahlen have seized the family’s pet pug and sold it on eBay for 750 euros (£643)

According to the Independent: Edda the pug was taken from her owners after they allegedly failed to pay debts owed to the town, including a dog tax.

The seizure has been heavily criticised on social media, with many commenters saying that the decision to sell the family pet was heartless.

Officials defended the move and said it was a last resort, as authorities were unable to find anything else of value to remove.

Debt collectors first attempted to seize Edda’s owner’s wheelchair but were unable to, as it did not belong to the family.

They opted to take the pug instead, according to news website Die Glock.

Dirk Schlebes, Ahlen’s treasurer, said the seizure was legal and that non-essential household goods were taken first, according to German news agency dpa.