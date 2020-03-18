Debra Messing: Many MAGA Voters ‘WILL DIE’ Because of Trump Lies

Hollywood actress Debra Messing has warned that a large number of people, including Trump supporters, are going to die from coronavirus because of “lies” spread by POTUS.

The Trump-hating actress promoted a deceptively edited video claiming that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” and asked if his supporters now realize that he needs to be forced out of office.

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?” Messing said in a tweet on Tuesday, which included a fake video promoted by a group called Fellow Americans.

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Messing, like other Hollywood elites and left-wing media members, is promoting the lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The president used the word “hoax” at a campaign rally to describe the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the coronavirus.

Even songwriter Richard Marx, a vocal Trump critic, noted that “this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false.”

No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false. He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 13, 2020

Spreading fake news and hating Trump supporters seems par for the course for the Will & Grace star, who backed Joe Biden for president earlier this month in a rambling video.

Messing claimed last month that President Trump “puts Americans in mortal danger.” The actor said this while tweeting a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the CDC that never happened.