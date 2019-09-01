Debra Messing Calls for Hollywood Trump Fundraisers to Be Named and Shamed

Anti-Trump actress Debra Messing has called for the public naming and shaming of Hollywood Trump fundraisers.

Messing joined her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack in calling for the publishing of names of attendees at next month’s Beverly Hills fundraiser for President Trump.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted to her 577k followers in response to a Hollywood Reporter story detailing the fundraiser, set for September 17.

Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know. https://t.co/YV4UoxrPHI — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Messing’s co-star Eric McCormack pushed the same idea a day earlier, encouraging the Hollywood Reporter to actively dox the fundraiser attendees so “the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with.”

“Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” he wrote.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

His cry provoked a response from actor Isaiah Washington, who asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey if McCormack’s tweet was “okay for the good of society.”

“Hey @jack is this tweet openly threatening to ‘blacklist’ American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society? Just asking for a friend,” Washington said.

Hey @jack is this tweet openly threatening to “blacklist” American Citizens in Hollywood okay for the good of society? Just asking for a friend. 🤔 https://t.co/nsy3OhQljP — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) August 30, 2019

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, and Trump Victory finance chairman Todd Ricketts will host the fundraiser, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Like McCormack, Debra Messing has a history of publicly slamming the president. Earlier this month, she demanded fellow Democrats to “vote blue no matter who” in order to “stop all of Trump’s torture and rolling back of rights.”