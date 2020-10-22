Debate Commission Considering BANNING Biden Foreign Corruption Discussion

The far-left debate commission is considering banning all questions related to the Biden foreign corruption and money laundering scandal, according to Trump advisor Jason Miller.

‘Hearing @debates considering yet another new unilateral rules change: banning any questions to Sleepy Joe Biden about foreign corruption and how much money is being set aside for “the big guy”,’ Miller tweeted on Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Earlier this week the debate commission unilaterally decided to cut the mics during the debate.

And before that the debate commission decided to change the topic in the final debate away from foreign policy so Joe Biden will not have to defend his tragic record and pay-for-play schemes.