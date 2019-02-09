“Death to America” Means” Death to Trump”, Ayatollah Says

Iranian Supreme Ruler Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says “death to America” now officially means “Death to Trump” in Iran.

In a speech to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, Khamenei told a group of Iranian air force officers:

“As long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America’.”

Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, dealing a blow to the country’s economy.

“‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, (National Security Adviser) John Bolton, and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo. It means death to American rulers,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Zerohedge.com reports: And though the European signatories to the Iran deal have been doing everything they can to keep the deal afloat, Khamenei warned against trusting them, too, particularly since they have been stepping up criticism of Iran’s missile tests.

“I recommend that one should not trust the Europeans just as the Americans,” Khamenei said.

“We don’t say, don’t have contacts with them, but it’s an issue of trust.”

Maybe if European nations like Italy had stepped up their purchases of Iranian oil, or if the EU had succeeded in creating the alternative payments vehicle to help importers of Iranian crude bypass US sanctions, the Ayatollah would feel differently