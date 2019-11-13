Singer Deana Martin said John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s “politically correct” remake of the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” “is just insane” and her father, Dean Martin, would have had “a good laugh” over it.

“I think it’s just insane,” said Deana Martin to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. “What on Earth are they thinking?”

Martin had been reacting to John Legend’s updated version of the original “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” song in an attempt to please the politically correct ears of liberal listeners in today’s #MeToo era.

“You know, why change the lyrics to this classic? It was written in 1944 by Frank Lester, it won an academy award in 1949, and to me, it’s always been a sweet, classy, flirtatious song, and there’s nothing wrong with it,” said Martin.

The singer added that she believes John Legend’s politically correct version of the 1944 classic has actually changed the song from flirtatious to “sexual.”

“I think that John Legend and Kelly — their version has made it more sexual. You know, ‘it’s your body, it’s your choice’ — that wasn’t in the original,” said Martin, in reference to one of the lines in the new version, which goes, “What will my friends think, if I have one more drink? I think they should rejoice, it’s your body and your choice.”

Martin said that her father would be “laughing right now” over the classic song’s lyrics being altered to placate the liberal audience.

“I think he should write a new song,” said Martin. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“He would laugh,” reiterated Martin of how her father would have reacted to the song’s revised lyrics. “We would have a good laugh about it, because, you know, he was so good-hearted about everything — he’d say, ‘Okay, you know, they’re good performers and I see nothing wrong with it.’”

“I, on the other hand, don’t think that it should have happened,” added Martin, “and as I say, I respect the both of them [Legend and Kelly], but my dad would have gotten a kick out of it — he was that way.”