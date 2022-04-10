Dangerous military-biological weapons have been found in Ukraine, according to Russia’s permanent representative at the UN office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov.

The purpose of the bioweapons were to investigate the potential of deadly diseases, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever.

Freewestmedia.com reports: According to Gatilov, the project was funded by the German Foreign Ministry and the German Armed Forces. The public knew nothing about it. At the plenary session of the Disarmament Conference in Geneva on March 31, 2022, the diplomat demanded that this, like the programs of the US, needs to be investigated. Gatilov mentioned that in addition to Georgia and Great Britain, Germany is also outsourcing parts of its biological weapons research to Ukraine.

Exchange of biomaterials

The German Institute for Tropical Medicine has cooperated with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. Kiev has committed itself to supply blood samples of the Slavic ethnic groups from different regions of the country. In addition, there were regular visits by German specialists to Ukrainian hospitals in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa and Lemberg – where they personally familiarized themselves with the peculiarities of the course of the disease in the local population. These cities also have US bioweapons laboratories. Samples were exchanged with the Friedrich Löffler Institute for Animal Health, among others.

Hunter Biden right in the middle

Gatilov revisited the details of US military biology research in a network of over 30 US-led laboratories in Ukraine. The work there was all carried out on behalf of and with funding from the US. Pentagon contractors implementing bioweapons research were well-known companies such as Black and Veach, Metabiota, CH2M Hill. The name of the US President’s son Hunter Biden, who played a central role in funding the research mentioned, also appears as FWM reported earlier.

Preparatory work for camouflaged pandemics

The main point of the US research was the possibility of spreading particularly dangerous infections caused by highly pathogenic influenza H5N1, pathogens for hemorrhagic fever, Corona viruses, etc. Six virus families and three types of pathogenic bacteria have been isolated. These are characterized by resistance to drugs and rapid spread from animal to humans. Also, they have natural sources in both Ukraine and Russia, and their deployment can be disguised as a natural outbreak, Gatilov said.

Ethnic warfare

Bioweapons can theoretically also be designed to target specific ethnic groups, Gatilov added. He said it was particularly worrying that thousands of samples were taken from Slavic patients and sent to the Walter Reed Army Research Institute under the pretext of testing drugs to treat and prevent Coronavirus infections. For good money, Ukraine allowed the United States to turn its own country into a testing ground for extremely dangerous bioweapons research. Gatilov told the United States that this was not “noble help,” but the cynical use of foreign territory and its people for dangerous research that Washington does not want to conduct on its own soil.

US Violation of Biological Weapons Convention

Since 2016, when the projects highlighted here were launched, the US and Ukraine have never mentioned them in their reports on confidence-building measures under the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC). The question is whether there was a violation. For years, Russia has been calling for the strengthening of the BTWC regime and the adoption of a binding protocol for an effective mechanism for verifying compliance by participating countries. The United States has been blocking these efforts for 20 years. One has to ask oneself whether the United States has something to hide.