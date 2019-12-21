De Niro: Trump Needs to Be Humiliated, “I’d like to See a Bag of Shit Right in His Face”

Anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro wants someone to throw a bag of shit at President Trump’s face in order to “humiliate him.”

The foul-mouthed star was interviewed by left-wing documentary director Michael Moore on his podcast “Rumble with Michael Moore.”

De Niro was asked to talk about his favorite topic – President Donald Trump.

Trump has “no good intentions,” De Niro began.

“There has not been one thing about this person that has been redeeming, as far as I can see. Nothing. For the Republicans who have fallen in line with him, I don’t understand it. It’s a disgrace. It’s beyond a disgrace. Shame on them. Shame on all of them,” the actor continued.

“Pigs have dignity. He has no dignity. He is a disgrace to the human race.”

“I’d like to see a bag of shit right in his face. Hit him right in the face like that, and let the picture go all over the world,” De Niro continued,

“He needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is, his political opponent. They have to stand up to him, they don’t have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated,” he concluded.