De Blasio: Unvaccinated Will Be BANNED from Using NYC Subways

Far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is now calling for a vaccine mandate on the subway, meaning that anyone who hasn’t taken the COVID vaccine would be banned from traveling throughout the Big Apple.

De Blasio issued the demand on Twitter, stating “We know vaccine mandates work.”

He warned, “New York City is proof of that. Now let’s go even further. I’m urging @GovKathyHochul to institute an MTA vaccine mandate. Let’s do what we can to keep our city, our residents, and our workforce safe.”

We know vaccine mandates work — New York City is proof of that. Now let's go even further.



I'm urging @GovKathyHochul to institute an MTA vaccine mandate. Let's do what we can to keep our city, our residents, and our workforce safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 23, 2021

Summit.news reports: It would mean that not only would a vaccine mandate be in place to visit gyms, restaurants, cinemas and the like, but also that anyone wanting to go anywhere, including traveling to work would have to show proof of vaccination.

Some suggested that De Blasio meant a mandate for MTA workers, however the tweet clearly does not single out workers.

Many are not impressed with the suggestion:

