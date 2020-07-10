De Blasio: All Large Gatherings in NYC Are Banned EXCEPT For Black Lives Matter Protests

Hours after New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists to spray paint Black Lives Matter slogans in front of Trump Tower, the mayor appeared on CNN and boasted that all large gatherings are banned until September — except for Black Lives Matter protests.

Just one month ago, Mayor de Blasio admitted anarchist agitators with an “explicit agenda of violence” co-opted police-brutality protests for destruction. Now he is making an special case for Black Lives Matter protests to continue in New York.

The socialist mayor told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he is banning all large gatherings such as parades, fairs and concerts, but Black Lives Matter events, drawing tens of thousands of people, can continue.

Are Black Lives Matter protestors now the only New Yorkers with First Amendment rights?

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio tells Wolf Blitzer that he is banning all large gatherings in New York City except for Black Lives Matter protests.



Wolf Blitzer follows up by asking about the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/KGsnAdXDhK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020

We knew from recent violent incidents that it’s highly likely the groups behind the riots are domestic terrorists, revolutionary communists, US based radical Islamist organizations and others related to the Democrat Party. Now we have more evidence this is the case.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter Chiara de Blasio was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest for blocking traffic at a protest hotspot where police cars were getting burned.

Mayor de Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a Manhattan protest hotspot when the riots kicked off in late May, as Mayor de Blasio admitted organized and violent agitators from out of the city have infiltrated the protests.

Chiara de Blasio had allegedly been blocking traffic at a protest hotspot on Broadway where police cars were getting burned and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” the source said.

The mayor declared that anarchist agitators with an “explicit agenda of violence” have co-opted police-brutality protests for destruction.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio said in a City Hall press briefing of the outside opportunists he blamed for the now-nationwide demonstrations devolving into chaos.

“Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he continued, without detailing where the interlopers were from.