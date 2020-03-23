De Blasio on Chinese Virus: ‘People Will DIE Because of Trump’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that Americans are going to die because President Trump will not lift “a finger to help” with the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the anti-Trump mayor claimed the president is dragging his feet and refusing to help out his home state.

“The truth is, and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the truth, it’s only getting worse.”

“April and May are going to be a lot worse. Right now, we are a third of the cases in the country,” he added.

“That’s going to get worse. We’re about two thirds or more of the cases in New York State. That’s going to get worse. But the president of the United States is from New York City, and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown.”

Theblaze.com reports: The president’s alleged inaction, de Blasio said, will directly result in more deaths.

“I can’t be blunt enough. If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise,” de Blasio said.

The New York City mayor revealed that he has repeatedly asked for the military to be mobilized and for “the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get us things like ventilators so people can live who would die otherwise.”

“The military is the best logistical organization in the nation. If there are ventilators being produced anywhere in the country, we need to get them to New York. Not weeks from now or months from now, in the next 10 days,” de Blasio said. “Why are they at their bases? Why are they not being allowed to serve? I guarantee you they’re ready to serve. But the president has to give the order.”