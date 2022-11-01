DCCC Chair Defends Clinton Who Claimed Next Election May Be ‘Stolen’

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney has stood by Hillary Clinton’s baseless claim that ‘right wing extremists’ are plotting to steal the next Presidential election.

Maloney defended Clinton during an appearance on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Last week Clinton claimed that “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it”

“Right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections” she declared, adding “Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote or even the anachronistic Electoral College but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled”

Questioning elections when Democrats win makes you a dangerous insurrection. Questioning elections when Republicans win makes you a hero. Those are the rules of the media. https://t.co/7ot06Y1o3W — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 25, 2022

Summit News report: When the CBS host asked Maloney if he agreed that Clinton’s comments are “not helpful in the current environment,” he responded that although he doesn’t understand what Clinton means “it’s perfectly legitimate for both parties to make sure that voting is fair, that there’s no fraud.”

“That’s all run of the mill stuff,” Maloney claimed.

“Let’s not pretend for a minute that both sides have the same amount of accountability for the loss of confidence in our elections,” Maloney went on to state, adding that “One side has been out there for a couple of years now, doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn’t win fair and square, when he did.”

Let’s not pretend for a minute that Democrats have not relentlessly denied election results: