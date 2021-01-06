DC Police Pepper Spray Trump Supporters After Refusing to Arrest BLM Thug Who Assaulted Woman

A Black Lives Matter thug brutally assaulted a female Trump supporter on Tuesday night, which led to police pepper spraying a crowd of Trump supporters.

These are the same cops that Trump supporters defended during the BLM riots last year.

Below is a clear video of the assault on the female Trump supporter:

The brutal assault took place right in front of DC police.

More clashes between patriots and the DC Police. Mace fired off at the crowd and a woman's face was left bloodied from the altercation.#DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/GmU3nE3Nuf — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

Report that BLM supporter hit an elderly woman, cops did not make an arrest, crowd got agitated, cops sprayed Trump supporters. Woman has a bloody nose. — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) January 6, 2021

Nationalistreview.com reports: The DC Metro Police have repeatedly proven that the Blue Lives Matter movement must readjust their sights away from city cops. City cops are a different breed, they will cowardly follow the orders of Democrat mayors and stand down while cities burn, but they will quickly step into attack their own supporters.

Why defend them? Why pretend they are valiant heroes running into the Twin Towers?

“We Ain’t Got Your Back No More”