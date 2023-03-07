DC Lawyer Who Had Dirt on Clintons Killed by Turbulence on Plane

A top DC lawyer who served in the Clinton administration, and who allegedly had dirt on the Clinton family, was killed when a private plane she was aboard was hit with turbulence while flying over New England.

The business jet carrying five passengers made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Friday after Hyde collapsed suddenly and unexpectedly after the plane hit some severe turbulence.

Dana Hyde, 55, was rushed to a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday where she was pronounced dead.

Hyde also served as a lawyer on the 9/11 commission.

The FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

