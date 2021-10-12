DC Comics Announce That New Superman Is Coming Out As Bisexual

Superman, a traditionally heterosexual superhero, is set to come out as bisexual and begin a romantic relationship with his best male friend, DC Comics announced on Monday.

DC has revealed that in their upcoming comic series, Jonathan ‘Jon’ Kent, who took over the Superman title from his father Clark, will start dating his close friend Jay Nakamura

The news comes just two months after the company announced that iconic Batman sidekick Robin was dating a man.

It also marks what DC has branded a ‘bold new direction’ for the legendary superhero, a move that started in July, when the company debuted a woke new series of comics about the character, featuring Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son Jonathan, who inherited the role from his cape-wearing father.

The Guardian reports: “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor, the series writer, said in an interview with the New York Times.

His new love interest is Jay Nakamura, a reporter who cares for him after he “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can” in an issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, to be released in November. Nakamura is also revealed to have special powers.

Kent’s sexuality is not the only way in which the character has been updated for a new audience and time. Recent issues have seen him protesting against the deportation of refugees, stopping a high school shooting and trying to put out wildfires that were the cause of the climate crisis.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea,” said Taylor in a statement. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”