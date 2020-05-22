DC Circuit Court Orders Judge Sullivan to Explain Why He’s REFUSING to Drop Flynn Case

The DC Circuit Court has ordered Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan to explain why he is refusing to drop the case against General Flynn, even though the US government dropped all charges against him.

On Thursday, the DC Circuit Court ordered Judge Sullivan to respond to General Flynn’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus by June 1, 2020.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Flynn last week after bombshell documents proved he was framed by Obama’s FBI.

But last Tuesday, Judge Sullivan made an unusual political move to delay justice for Flynn.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Today the judges ordered Judge Sullivan to “file a response addressing (Flynn’s) request that this court order the district judge to grant the government’s motion to dismiss.”

The Judges involved are Henderson, Robert L. Wilkins and Rao.

—Henderson was first nominated by Reagan and voted against Nadler & the House being able to subpoena WH Counsel Don McGhan

—Rao was nominated by Trump to replace Kavanaugh & also voted against House overreach against Trump

—Wilkins was Obama appointee, Senate Rs filibuster failed https://t.co/LJNIlOkt0X — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 21, 2020

Sidney Powell tweeted this out on Thursday afternoon.

Here is the docket & order. A court of appeals grants a mandamus only after the judge has had an opportunity to respond. Here the Circuit ORDERS Sullivan to respond. The short time-table recognizes the seriousness of the issue to the proper administration of justice.@POTUS pic.twitter.com/0VJVVBmvM0 — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) May 21, 2020

Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton added: The order suggest that Judge Sullivan will have to explain why he should be able to ignore a recent Supreme Court Case (Fokker) that seems to expressly prohibit Judge Sullivan’s judicial adventurism against @GenFlynn.