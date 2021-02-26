Day 36: Biden Breaks Peacetime Record – Bombs the Hell Out of Syria

On day 36 of his presidency, Joe Biden carried out a massive airstrike in Syria, much to the delight of his Deep State handlers.

The Trump years of peacetime and prosperity are coming to an abrupt, violent and bloody end.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

According to two officials who spoke to Reuters, the Biden administration carried out an airstrike in Syria on Thursday night, against a structure belonging to Iran-backed militia: The strike comes after a series of recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike was approved by President Joe Biden.

Beckernews.com reports: UPDATE 2: Agence-France Presse is now reporting that the Syrian airstrikes allegedly killed 17 pro-Iranian fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

UPDATE 1: This appears to have been a precision airstrike in eastern Syria.

Just in: DoD conducts "defensive precision strike" in eastern Syria. pic.twitter.com/oGxhnEPlCQ — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) February 26, 2021

ABC News corroborates the report:

The United States conducted a military airstrike in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq targeting Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a recent rocket strike in Erbil in northern Iraq that left several Americans injured, according to a U.S. official. The airstrike targeted structures in the eastern Syrian town of Al Bukamal that belong to Kataib Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militias that have launched rocket attacks in the past against American facilities in Iraq, said the U.S. official.

The Syrian airstrikes come after the Biden administration was confronting an Iranian regime that was promising to rapidly escalate its nuclear program.

As Newsweek noted in November 2020, Donald Trump was the first president since Jimmy Carter not to enter U.S. troops into military conflict.

President Biden has broken the peace record that begun with Trump’s presidency and now threatens to get the U.S. into another foreign war.