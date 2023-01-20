Davos Speaker Confirms That Goal Of The WEF Is To Create A “New World Order”

The World Economic Forum’s agenda has been confirmed by a Davos attendee who stated that the goal was to create a “new world order.”

Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, made the following remarks during the annual elitist event:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Here at WEF…there’s a lot of discussion about what the new world order will be…how do we work towards that new normative international order that allows us to address our differences and disputes as the civilized world”

DAVOS WATCH: The WEF declares they must establish a NEW WORLD ORDER



They also openly acknowledge they may not be successful establishing a NWO right now due to times being “hyper partisan and polarized” but are hopeful to establish it in the near future #wef23 pic.twitter.com/H9gykczzbf — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 20, 2023

Zardari added “I believe that at the moment we are in such a hyper partisan, hyper polarized time that we’re not going to be able to form that new Helsinki today, but going forward…we must form and improve our normative and international institutional order internationally so that we can address these complaints……..I hope this time around, once we’re building this new world order or new rules based order, the voice of the global south and the developing world is included”.

Summit News reports: Another speaker complained about countries valuing their own sovereignty over the interests of the “world order”.

DAVOS WATCH: WEF declares countries need to respect global rules and says “we have countries that are respecting their national interest going beyond the rules”



She ends by saying, “we have to take into consideration The World Order” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/9K9pd8naYQ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 20, 2023

The establishment media still treats the ‘new world order’ as a conspiracy theory that doesn’t exist, apart from when actual globalists use the phrase, in which case it does exist and is a good thing.

What will life look like under the New World Order?

We don’t have make wild guesses, numerous other Davos attendees have explicitly outlined how it will be manifested.

So-called 5 minute cities which look like prisons.

DAVOS WATCH: WEF unveils the 5 minute city utopia, which they claim will be 100% solar and wind powered, occupied by millions



The 5 minute city is said to be completed by 2045 #wef23 pic.twitter.com/mnuqyMWZES — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

The end of all car travel.

Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir talks about his vision of the future: "There will be no cars" pic.twitter.com/u2RKYLAZWw — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 19, 2023

Implanted brain chips.

DAVOS WATCH: The WEF predicts humans will soon embrace implanted brain technology so they “can decode complex thought”



They also say the more that healthy people adopt neurotechnology, the more data they can gather on you



They say nuerosignals can be used for biometrics #wef23 pic.twitter.com/VvUw6OaQg7 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

A digital database to monitor who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.

DAVOS WATCH: Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair calls for a digital database to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not for a future “pandemic” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/nDYmI5cPLA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

A new “COVID-scale” pandemic.

DAVOS WATCH: The WEF predicts “there will be a Covid Scale problem within the next 15 years.” #WEF23 pic.twitter.com/ku1HL0PvhB — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 20, 2023

A crackdown on “disinformation” that is preventing people from taking vaccines.

DAVOS WATCH: Brian Stelter hosts “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation Panel,” it’s cringe and he can’t refrain from attacking Trump



Dem Rep Seth Moulton blames mis info for not being able to “get people to take a Covid vaccine” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/ahC0rxhYjp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 17, 2023

The end of free speech.

European Commission VP Věra Jourová at the WEF:



"Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law." pic.twitter.com/iLR1MePTYT — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2023

LGBT subversion of all culture

DAVOS WATCH: The WEF LGBTQI+ Panel discusses subverting culture with the LGBTQ agenda through media, entertainment and claim “we’ve worked really closely with Hollywood on this” #wef23 pic.twitter.com/TZEhZjGErZ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 19, 2023

A one world religion based on environmentalism.

“Our Faith Leaders know that this crisis is much more than physical…we have a deeply wounded spirit as a people…” -Clown at WEF lobbying for a One World Religion. pic.twitter.com/TLc6fnkUsS — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) January 18, 2023

The acceleration of environmental hysteria to seize more power and reduce living standards.