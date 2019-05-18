Davos Elitist Celebrates Censorship on Social Media

Davos elitist Maurice Levy has praised social media companies for censoring “hateful” information on their platforms.

Levy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, said he supports “hateful content” rules that will soon see “discussions” being “quickly erased from social networks.”

Summit reports: He has joined with global leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron to promote the “Christchurch Call,” which demands countries and social media giants “clamp down on hate content” in response to the New Zealand mosque shooting.

During an interview with CNBC, Levy praised New Zealand’s effort to combat “hate” following the attack.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern … (made) a very moving speech regarding how the hatred and speech of hate are contaminating the social network(s), and I believe that this is a landmark in how people will now operate and how some discussions will be quickly erased from the social networks,” he said.

As we previously reported, part of combating this “hate” in New Zealand includes police making home visits to citizens to grill them on their political beliefs.

And as ever, “hateful content” coincidentally looks almost identical to ‘expressing opinions which go against the status quo’.

What could possibly go wrong?