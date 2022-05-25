Davos Elites Warn ‘Painful Global Transition’ Must Not Be Resisted By Nation States

The world is in a “transition” period that will be “painful” for most, according to two European elites at the Davos gathering, who warned that this transition should not be resisted by nations who wish to protect their own sovereignty over the “global agenda.”

World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab hailed the “powerful community” assembled before him and proclaimed that “the future is built by us” at the opening of the annual Davos gathering.

As elite discussions progressed Monday, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck spoke about the energy crisis, warning that national governments must not seek to look after their own interests, but instead follow “the rule of the markets”.

In other words, nation states need to forget about sovereignty and submit to the globalists’ ‘Great Reset’ agenda.

During a World Economic Forum panel on the energy crisis, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck said countries should resist temptation to look after their own interests first. He added sustainability requires change to the "rule of the markets." pic.twitter.com/BYzQqMRDbk — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022

Summit report: During another discussion, Norwegian finance CEO Kjerstin Braathen described global energy upheaval as a “transition” while admitting there will be mass shortages and economic hardship, but claiming the “pain” is “worth it.”

Speaking about small and medium businesses in Davos, Norwegian finance CEO Kjerstin Braathen says energy transition will create energy shortages and inflationary pressures, but this "pain" is "worth it." pic.twitter.com/Ne70lRle5W — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022

Interesting that this Davos elitist used the exact same phrasing as Joe Biden on the same day:

Joe Biden: "When it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an INCREDIBLE transition" pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

Journalist Andrew Lawton documented more of Davos cabal drooling over the possibilities for global control that their Great Reset could engender:

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

On the World Economic Forum's panel on a "Reimagined Global Tax System," Oxfam executive director Gabriela Bucher calls for a global 25 per cent corporate tax rate and complains that countries are lowering taxes to be competitive. pic.twitter.com/zuJqsdXlUM — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a "recalibration" of freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/zEq72wFhNf — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 23, 2022