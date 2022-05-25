Davos Elites Warn ‘Painful Global Transition’ Must Not Be Resisted By Nation States

The world is in a “transition” period that will be “painful” for most, according to two European elites at the Davos gathering, who warned that this transition should not be resisted by nations who wish to protect their own sovereignty over the “global agenda.”
World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab hailed the “powerful community” assembled before him and proclaimed that “the future is built by us” at the opening of the annual Davos gathering.
As elite discussions progressed Monday, German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck spoke about the energy crisis, warning that national governments must not seek to look after their own interests, but instead follow “the rule of the markets”.
In other words, nation states need to forget about sovereignty and submit to the globalists’ ‘Great Reset’ agenda.
Summit report: During another discussion, Norwegian finance CEO Kjerstin Braathen described global energy upheaval as a “transition” while admitting there will be mass shortages and economic hardship, but claiming the “pain” is “worth it.”
Interesting that this Davos elitist used the exact same phrasing as Joe Biden on the same day:
Journalist Andrew Lawton documented more of Davos cabal drooling over the possibilities for global control that their Great Reset could engender:
Baxter Dmitry
