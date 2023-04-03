David Hogg Filmed Secretly Using Gun Range and Firing Guns While Laughing

April 3, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
David Hogg was left reeling on Monday when newly leaked video footage showed him shooting guns for fun at a gun range.

Hogg has made it his life’s mission to advocate for the abolishment of the Second Amendment on behalf of the Democrats.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hogg made it into Harvard, not because of grades but because he as a far left activist.

He seems very stable.

Then this weekend footage surfaced of David Hogg enjoying an afternoon at the gun range.

Oh boy.

