David Hogg Filmed Secretly Using Gun Range and Firing Guns While Laughing

David Hogg was left reeling on Monday when newly leaked video footage showed him shooting guns for fun at a gun range.

Hogg has made it his life’s mission to advocate for the abolishment of the Second Amendment on behalf of the Democrats.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hogg made it into Harvard, not because of grades but because he as a far left activist.

He seems very stable.

I’m so fucking angry and tired of this bullshit it’s time to remind these fuckers they work for us not the NRA or the gun industry. Rally on you college campus this Tuesday to demand stronger gun laws from your state legislature- especially if your school is near a state capitol pic.twitter.com/umy9ReNf1E — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2023

Then this weekend footage surfaced of David Hogg enjoying an afternoon at the gun range.

Oh boy.