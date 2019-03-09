David Duke Endorses Ilhan Omar: “She’s the Most Important Member of Congress”

Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke has endorsed Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her the “most important person in Congress.”

David Duke posted a photo of Rep. Omar to his Twitter account on Thursday with a “hearts eyes emoji,” in response to her recent disparaging comments about Jewish people.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “By Defiance to Z.O.G. [Zionist Occupation Government] Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!” David Duke said in a Twitter caption linking to his blog post.

David Duke praised Ilhan Omar on his podcast/blog for being the “one person in Congress willing to notice AIPAC and the “dual” loyalty of many members of Congress.”

Dr Duke & Eric Striker: By Defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress! https://t.co/R4d4X81xdv pic.twitter.com/C083V57VQp — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 7, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bowed to her radical wing on Wednesday.

Instead of passing a resolution to condemn Democrat anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, the Democrat leader will rewrite the resolution to omit Omar’s name. Now the resolution will include bigotry and prejudice of all kinds.

Pelosi excused Rep. Omar’s comments on Thursday in a press briefing, “I do not believe that she understood the full weight of the words,” Pelosi said.

.@SpeakerPelosi on Rep. @ilhanmn comments: "It's up to her to explain, but I do not believe that she understood the full weight of the words." pic.twitter.com/sxwMvXNhme — CSPAN (@cspan) March 7, 2019

Now Ilhan Omar has the full endorsement of David Duke — will the media hound Nancy Pelosi and Ilhan Omar relentlessly and ask them to disavow David Duke like they did to Trump?