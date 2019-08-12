David Crosby: ‘Trump is Completely Under the Control of Russia’

Fading rock star David Crosby said in an op-ed that President Donald Trump is “completely under the control of Russia” and suggested that the GOP intends to win again in 2020 with the help of the Kremlin.

Crosby wondered what the Russians “have” on Trump, rehashing the egregious and unfounded allegations outlined in the anti-Trump Steele dossier.

“It could be the alleged ‘pee tape,’ could be some truth to the whispers that Trump has been laundering Russian mob money for at least 20 years through his New York real estate deals, stashing illegal money in multimillion-dollar apartments and condos all over town. Could just be the fact he lied about working on a deal for Trump Tower Moscow while he was running to be President of the United States in 2016. ” Crosby wrote, adding that it could explain Trump’s supposed disloyalty to the United States.

“This could be why Trump is so completely under the control of Russia and so utterly disloyal to the United States,” he continued. “This could be why the Republican Party is blocking the passage of laws to protect our elections from outside influence, because that’s how they installed Trump, and that’s how they intend to win again in 2020.”

Breitbart report: The Grammy-winner added that Russia glommed onto Trump due to what it considered his sheer ignorance, particularly of geopolitics. As a result, Putin has been able to outwit and mislead him “easily.”

Despite popular belief, there is not a scintilla of evidence that Trump — or members of his campaign — colluded or conspired with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

“[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report stated.

The veteran rocker ended his op-ed with a call to save the country from racism, greed, hatred, and the “horrors of climate change.”

“I can’t just sit by and watch us squander our children’s future now that they, too, face a threat to all human life on Earth,” he added.

This is not the first time Crosby has railed against the president. He told CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time last month that Trump was dragging the U.S. “to a new level of low.”