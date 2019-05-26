David Cameron Is Considering A Political ‘Come Back’ & Standing Again As An MP

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is reportedly thinking about making a dramatic political comeback by standing again for Parliament.

Friends of Cameron’s told The Mail on Sunday that Brexiteer MPs fear the he could team up with his old ally George Osborne after claims that the ex-Chancellor privately hinted that he too harboured ambitions to return to government.

The Mail reports: Any attempt by Mr Cameron to return to the Commons is likely to prove highly controversial. The Tory Party has been bitterly divided since the EU referendum which he called in 2016.

But allies point to Mr Cameron’s record as the only Tory leader to win a Commons majority in the past 27 years, and say that at the age of just 52, he has ‘three decades of public service left in him’.

One source claimed last night that friends of Mr Cameron had made discreet enquiries about standing in Sevenoaks – one of the safest Tory seats in the country – after the expected retirement of the sitting MP Sir Michael Fallon.

However, Mr Cameron denied last night that he planned to re-enter the Commons.

Tory MPs also claim Mr Osborne, who holds several jobs including editor of the London Evening Standard, had told friends he had considered standing in Kensington, the once-safe Tory seat that turned Labour in 2017. The claim was spread on a WhatsApp group for Brexit-supporting MPs last week, with one warning the comeback had been discussed at a dinner party two weeks ago.