David Attenborough Gets Second Knighthood for Promoting Climate Change

Sir David Attenborough has recieved a second and higher knighthood for his services to television broadcasting and conservation.

First knighted by the Queen in 1985, Sir David has now been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George, in a nod to his documentaries about the natural world and his campaigning to save it.

His latest honour comes as Sir David was also nominated for this years Nobel Peace Prize, joining Pope Francis and the World Health Organisation who are also on the list of candidates.

MSN reports: The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, bestowed the honour on the 96-year-old national treasure at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The beloved broadcaster, who is the same age as the Queen, was featured in a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace outside Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee weekend.

The Duke of Cambridge highlighted the efforts of “visionary environmentalists” during this section of the show, which saw a clip of Sir David projected onto Buckingham Palace.

Prince William also spoke about the pride he felt for “my grandfather and my father”, the Duke of Edinburgh and Charles, who have championed the natural world.