Dave Chappelle Un-Cancels Himself: “F**k Big Tech, F**k Hollywood, F**k the Deep State’

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle bravely stood up to the ‘woke’ mob at Big Tech, Hollywood and the Deep State, saying that he won’t apologize for being politically incorrect.

During an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, Chappelle told the crowd “if this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

The comedian also blasted the mainstream media, most of whom have attacked his new Netflix show as transphobic.

”Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life,” he said.

Breitbart.com reports: Dave Chappelle has come under fire from transgender activists for his latest Netflix special The Closer in which he tells several transgender and gay jokes and declares that “gender is fact.” GLAAD has condemned the comedian while the National Black Justice Coalition — which focuses on black 2SLGBTQQIA+ issues — is demanding Netflix pull the show.

“It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle’s lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air,” NBJC said in a statement. “Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

The Closer has also provoked outrage from transgender Dear White People showrunner Jaclyn Moore. The male-to-female Moore, who is white, declared being “done” with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”

Chappelle isn’t caving to the mob. The comedian was at the Hollywood Bowl for a screening of a documentary about the comedy summer camp for kids he put on in his home state of Ohio. The celebrity crowd reportedly included Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo, Jon Hamm, and Stevie Wonder.

“If this is what being cancelled is about, I love it,” Chappelle said, according to multiple reports. “I don’t know what to tell you, except I’m a bad motherfucker.”

Chappelle didn’t dwell on the transgender controversy, reportedly telling the crowd, “this is the kindness conspiracy.”