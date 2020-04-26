D.A.R.E. Cop Arrested for Running Massive Pedophile Ring

A highly regarded police officer from Colorado has been arrested for running a massive pedophile ring.

Parents whose children participated in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program in Beavercreek, Colorado, are now furious after learning that their children may have had contact with former Beavercreek police officer Kevin A. Kovacs.

On Thursday, Kovacs, 58, was arrested at his home for producing, distributing, receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography on a huge scale.

“Kevin A. Kovacs, a former longtime Beavercreek police officer, was arrested this morning on federal charges of producing, distributing, receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers.

“Additionally, Kovacs is charged with tampering with a witness or informant,” a statement from the US Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Ohio states.

Less than two years before Kovacs was arrested for running a child porn ring, he received the prestigious “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” Award. When presented with the honor, the Beavercreek police department praised him for his work with young children:

“Officer Kovacs has served the community of Beavercreek for 25 years. Currently in his sixth year as the D.A.R.E. officer for Beavercreek schools, Officer Kovacs teaches 5th grade students decision-making skills to help them lead safe and healthy lives, empowering them to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance abuse, and other dangerous behaviors. As the crime prevention specialist, Officer Kovacs provides information to citizens and businesses on safety and security issues and assists in developing crime prevention initiatives in the community. Officer Kovacs’ commitment and dedication to working in partnership with our community and helping to educate the youth of Beavercreek inspires respect for law enforcement and fosters the well-being of the community.“

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: Kovacs retired in August 2018 after 25 years with the Beavercreek Police Department. He worked as a patrol officer, crime prevention specialist and DARE officer with Beavercreek City Schools, according to a Beavercreek police Facebook post announcing his retirement.

It is highly unlikely that this officer, who worked around young children for nearly a decade, just decided to get into child porn after his retirement. Officials are now encouraging anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with the officer to come forward. If you have information related to this case, contact the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.

Also, it appears that the officer had been under investigation for some time prior to last week’s arrest.

According to News Center 7, they were at Kovacs’ Fairborn home in December, when Fairborn police were assisting with a search warrant. At the time, police declined to comment on the nature of their investigation.

“The conduct he is alleged to have committed is both disgusting and extremely disappointing,” said Beavercreek Police Chief Dennis Evers. “As a former D.A.R.E. officer who received departmental and community awards for his work, he, of all people, knew this criminal activity to be exploitation of children and unlawful.”

The school system — who put this man in front of countless potential victims, expressed their shock after Kovacs’ arrest.

“Beavercreek City Schools administration was alarmed after learning of the allegations against Ofc. Kovacs,” said Beavercreek Superintendent Paul Otten. “School staff and parents have been notified about this alleged incident and are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement if they have specific concerns or information related to this case.”

According to WHIO, Evers also added that this type of activity is part of a larger problem in today’s society and he’s encouraging legislatures to look at passing more stringent laws that would make it more difficult to access this kind of material on the internet. He also is calling for the increasing of penalties who chose to knowingly access and download the material.