Damar Hamlin: Feds Set Up Outposts Near UC Medical Center ‘Due To Issues That May Arise’

On Monday night Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed suddenly and unexpectedly on the field after a routine tackle. Due to the way Hamlin collapsed, which appears uncannily similar to the way many other vaccinated people have collapsed in the last year, some observers began to suspect his condition could have something to do with recently being vaccinated.

24-year-old Hamlin lay motionless as doctors worked on him. After several minutes he was removed from the field in the Monday Night Football game in an ambulance and taken to the local UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

#Buffalo #Bills player safety Damar Hamlin makes this tackle and with incredible force makes contact to the ground. He then gets up only to fall down involuntarily.



This seems like a vasovagal syncope phenomenon where a stressful trigger leads to a sudden drop in HR and BP. pic.twitter.com/Ozw9vxtNi8 — Riyaz Manjiyani, PT, DPT (@RiyazManjiyani) January 3, 2023

Damar made a tackle and then stood up. The Bills player then fell backward on his back. At first, there were concerns that he was injured. Then there were concerns that there was a head injury. Then there were concerns about whether he was going to make it.

Those watching the game couldn’t believe what was happening. This is unprecedented. Players do not collapse after routine takcles and fail to regain consciousness. No NFL players have died from direct on-field hits in more than 50 years.

Mario Nawfal is reporting updates from the hospital.

Not much information is being released on Damar Hamlin’s current condition. However, it appears mainstream media journalists are growing frustrated with the extremely tight narrative control.

Nick Sortor, who is reporting from the hospital, reports that the US government has set up outposts near the UC Medical Center “due to issues that may arise following Hamlin’s potential passing.”

It sounds like the authorities are working overtime to get the narrative in order.

More updates from Nick, Live from UC Medical Center:



– Number of news outlets at the scene tripled in the past 2 hours



– The reporters here are getting pissed about the lack of updates. One of the local reporters just threw her script in the ground is said “fuck this shit” — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 3, 2023