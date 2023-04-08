Dalai Lama Caught Kissing Young Boy and Telling Him to ‘Suck My Tongue’

The Dalai Lama has been caught on video kissing a young Indian boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to “suck my tongue.”

The disturbing video was posted online, prompting outrage in India and raising question marks about whether there are any world leaders who are not pedophiles.

So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and he even tries to touch his tongue.



He actually says "suck my tongue"



Now why would he do that?

Defenders of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama are claiming that the Buddhist leader was “joking around” with the young boy. However, victims of child sexual abuse have pointed out that being sexualized by a powerful adult is not a laughing matter.

The Dalai Lama, regarded as the spiritual leader of Tibet, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet.

Since then he has become an environmental activist, working with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum to further the climate change agenda. He has also made numerous appearances with Greta Thunberg, endorsing her as a young prophet.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama on a video call with Greta Thunberg

The Dalai Lama also counts Hillary Clinton and pop star Lady Gaga as close friends, having made a series of public appearances with them in recent years.

The Dalai Lama posing for a photo opportunity with his friend Lady Gaga

